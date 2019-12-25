Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Put Options (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,670 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,341 shares of company stock worth $3,025,526. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.