Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 240237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

