Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $51.59 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 240237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

