Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 10.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 10.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 4,702,538 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,749,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Specifically, CEO James Monroe III acquired 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,454,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,266.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 52.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 29.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

