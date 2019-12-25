Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.49), with a volume of 5692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.47).

Specifically, insider Peter Dubens acquired 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24).

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.