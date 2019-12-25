Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.49), with a volume of 5692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.47).

Specifically, insider Peter Dubens acquired 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CHP Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 1st
CHP Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 1st
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 30th
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 30th
Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Globalstar Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity
Globalstar Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement
Oportun Financial Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Oportun Financial Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report