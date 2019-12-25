BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.53. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 6,991,141 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 73.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.