CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.02, but opened at $92.71. CarMax shares last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 157,334 shares traded.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

