Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded up 6.2% on Monday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.83, 19,231,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 11,913,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 95.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

