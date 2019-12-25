Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 995% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $163,916.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Logitech International by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,401,000 after acquiring an additional 881,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.