Traders Buy Large Volume of 10x Genomics Call Options (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $1,008,000.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

