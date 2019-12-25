Investors Purchase High Volume of Allegheny Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

