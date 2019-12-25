Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 732% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.29. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

