Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,139 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average volume of 229 put options.

Sonos stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 230,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

