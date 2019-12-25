Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,139 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the average volume of 229 put options.
Sonos stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 230,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
