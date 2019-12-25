Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,297% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

