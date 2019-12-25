Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivePerson by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

