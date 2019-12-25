Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kornit Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,724 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $25,234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 752.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 572,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

