Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,334 shares of company stock worth $10,465,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

