Zacks: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,848,038.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,677,720 shares of company stock worth $24,151,638. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $397.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

