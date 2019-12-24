Analysts Set $16.00 Target Price for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKO.B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

