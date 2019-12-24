SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 9173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.