SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 9173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

