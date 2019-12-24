Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 100175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $640,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

