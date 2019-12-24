Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 12-Month High at $251.88

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.88 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.28), with a volume of 16965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.13).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a PE ratio of 31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $1.60. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

