Aew UK Reit (LON:AEWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.00

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 180825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56.

Get Aew UK Reit alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Aew UK Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,852.67).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aew UK Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew UK Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.