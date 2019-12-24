Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ennis an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 62.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 119.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,761. The company has a market cap of $571.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.54. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ennis will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

