Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Globe Life’s rating score has declined by 22.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $94.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,350. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $996,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,844.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.