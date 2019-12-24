Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.00

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), with a volume of 39160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.29).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.04.

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,312.29).

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

