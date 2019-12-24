SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.18

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.18 and last traded at C$24.14, with a volume of 198448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.84.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

