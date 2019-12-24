Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.46

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 334596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43.

About Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

