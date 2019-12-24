Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 140500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

