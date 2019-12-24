CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

