Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

