Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

