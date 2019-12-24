Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

