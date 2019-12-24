Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

APR.UN remained flat at $C$12.29 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

