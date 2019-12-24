Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$10.25

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Pinnacle Renewable stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. 20,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,791. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.83.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

