Analysts Expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 19,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,615. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

