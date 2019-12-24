Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $90.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 27,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

