Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $599,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG remained flat at $$28.15 on Friday. 76,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,495. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $986.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.