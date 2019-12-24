Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

