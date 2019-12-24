WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.569 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSEARCA DRW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272. WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.
About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.