WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SHAG remained flat at $$50.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.