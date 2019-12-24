WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA DLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $106.21.
About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.