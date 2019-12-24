WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $106.21.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

