WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32

WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund (BATS:RPUT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3181 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

BATS RPUT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

