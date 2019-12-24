Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.15

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.
VSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,084. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
