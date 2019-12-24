Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.15

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

VSS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,084. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

