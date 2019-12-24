VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $16.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Dividend History for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share
WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share
WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend
WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32
WisdomTree CBOE Russell 2000 PutWrite Strategy Fund to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.15
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.15
VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share
VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.35 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report