VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.79.

