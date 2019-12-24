Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.22 and a 12 month high of $106.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

