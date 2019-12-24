Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 12,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
