Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0691 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 12,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.