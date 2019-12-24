VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.4162 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.

NYSEARCA RSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 889,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

