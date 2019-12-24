Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4399 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. 182,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.47.

