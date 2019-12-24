VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VNM)

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 18,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,616. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.
VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile
