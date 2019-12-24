VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 18,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,616. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

